The Janata Dal (Secular) appointed senior leader HK Kumaraswamy as the new party president on Thursday. Madhu Bangarappa has been appointed as the party's working president and Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is the son of Karnataka CM, has been appointed a the new state youth wing president.

The new team of the JD(S) was unveiled by HD Devegowda after the party's defeat in the recent polls due to which H Vishwanath had resigned from his post.

HK Kumaraswamy is a Dalit leader and six-time MLA of Sakleshpur constituency in Hassan. Kumaraswamy and Bangarappa were picked up by the JD(S) to secure the Dalit-OBC-Vokkaliga union in the party.

According to reports, former minister NM Nabi and MLA K Gopalaiah have been made senior vice-presidents of JD(S). R Manjunath from Hanur is the vice-president of the party.