Sumalatha is set to register a thumping win in her first-ever election. The yesteryear actress and wife of Ambareesh is on the verge of victory against Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.

By the time this story went for publishing, Sumalatha had got 6,31,000 votes, while Nikhil Kumaraswamy had 5,26,000 votes. It means she is leading by 1,05,000 votes in Mandya.

The actress has apparently won the election though it is yet to be formally announced by the election commission.

It has been a prestige battle for the JD(S) as it marks the formal entry of Nikhil to politics. Caste and HD Kumaraswamy's popularity among the people of Mandya were by his side. Initially, he was favourite to win, but as the campaign started gaining momentum his chances started waning away.

However, the JD(S)'s personal attacks on Sumalatha and her star campaigners like Yash and Darshan had an adverse impact on its candidate.

Sumalatha contested as an independent contestant after Congress, owing to the coalition compulsions, gave away the seat to its partner JD(S). The BJP too supported her candidature and did not field any candidate.

She got the backing from a section of Congress workers which seem to have benefited her to a large extent. The yesteryear actress was actively supported by Challenging Star Darshan and Rocking Star Yash.