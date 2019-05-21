Nikhil Kumaraswamy's first Lok Sabha elections might end up with a defeat if we have to go by exit polls. After India Today-Axis Poll and Republic TV exit polls, now yet another survey has given thumbs down for him.

News-Cvoter exit poll has now predicted Sumalatha to emerge victoriously. Nonetheless, all the surveys have stated that it is going to be a close contest between the two.

After Congress denied ticket, Sumalatha had decided to contest the election as an independent candidate. She got the support of the BJP, which did not field a candidate this time. Dalits, women and Muslim groups too extended their support for the independent candidate.

The disgruntled local Congress leaders putting their weight behind Sumalatha apparently turned out to be a big blow for Nikhil, who was, initially, the favourite to win the seat. However, what came as a major boost is film stars Yash and Darshan, who have a good fan following, relentlessly campaigning for her.

The combination of all these factors and the sympathy votes over the death of her husband put her in a better position to win, say political pundits.

However, HD Kumaraswamy has denounced the exit polls and termed the entire exit poll process as an attempt to create an impression of "Modi wave."

He tweeted, "Exit polls are being used to create an impression that there is still a Modi wave in the country. This artificially engineered or manufactured Modi wave is being used by the BJP to lure regional parties well in advance to fill any shortfall after the results on May 23 [sic]."