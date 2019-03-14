Amid allegations of practising dynasty politics, former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday, March 13, announced officially that his grandson Prajwal Revanna will be the Congress-JD(S) candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. Gowda, who is the sitting MP from Hassan, broke down at an event in Hassan while launching the poll campaign of Prajwal Revanna.

The national president of JD(S) said he was pained by allegations of dynasty politics against him. There has been growing criticism of his family's alleged dynasty politics with JD(S) fielding both his grandsons Nikil Kumaraswamy and Prajwal Revanna from party strongholds of Mandya and Hassan respectively for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

"...so many allegations, from the morning in the media (they talk about) Deve Gowda, Revanna, Kumaraswamy and their sons," HD Deve Gowda said as he wiped tears from his face.

Seeing Gowda wiping tears and speaking in a heavy voice, party supporters requested him to calm down. The event also witnessed both Prajwal and his father PWD Minister H D Revanna too getting emotional.

#WATCH Former PM&JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda gets emotional as he announces that his grandson Prajwal Revanna will be JD(S) candidate from Hassan constituency; says, "With your blessings&blessings of Channakeshava God, I've chosen Prajwal Revanna from Hassan." #Karnataka (13.03) pic.twitter.com/gCE0ZN1yK2 — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019

Prajwal broke down as Gowda declared him as the candidate and Revanna while MLA Balakrishna was speaking about Gowda not contesting from Hassan this time. Later speaking to media, Gowda said, he was pained by controversy in Mandya against his other grandson and chief minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil's candidature.

"It was the decision of JD(S) leaders to field Nikil from Mandya. I had not announced. I'm deeply pained, they are saying Nikhil Go Back. I will go to Mandya... let them shout go back... for whom I fought in the last 60 years, I will place everything before the people of Mandya." Gowda said.

Reportedly, a social media campaign titled "Go back Nikhil" had gained momentum in Mandya a couple of days ago to oppose the "dynasty politics" of the Deve Gowda family.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has hit out at Deve Gowda and called the emotional episode as the "first drama" for the Lok Sabha 2019 polls.

"First Drama for the 2019 elections begins now," said the Karnataka wing of BJP as it tweeted videos of Gowda and family getting emotional at the Hassan rally.

"If 'CRYING' was an art Sri. @H_D_Devegowda & his family would hold the record for mastering the 'Art Of Crying' to constantly fool people for decades. Matter of the fact is before elections Deve Gowda & his family cries. After elections people who vote this family cries," the Karnataka BJP said in another tweet.