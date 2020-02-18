Break-ups can be tough, however, when they are followed by the entire world cursing you, they can get seriously traumatic. This is exactly what happened with actor Himansh Kohli after he parted ways with singer Neha Kakkar, a year ago. The actor was tagged as the 'heartless boyfriend' by Neha's fans on social media and became a victim of a lot of ruthless trolling.

Neha has now moved on and it was reported in the media that she will be taking nuptial vows with Aditya Narayan. However, it all came down to ashes as Neha and Aditya love story was for the love of TRP of their show Indian Idol.

Himansh Kohli at an event spoke at length about his ex girlfriend Neha Kakkar and made some startling revelations. Excerpts:

Himansh on his love life with Neha Kakkar

"That was one of the worst phases of my life. Today things have settled down, but yes, there was a time when the entire world was cursing me on social media. Nobody wanted to know the real story and I was made out to be the villain overnight. It was very upsetting because I wasn't saying anything and people were drawing their own conclusions based on what she was putting out. She cried on shows and everyone believed that only I was to blame. I wanted to cry too, but then we tend to put up a brave front. At the end of the day though, we are human. Mann mera bhi bahut karta tha ki main kuch kahoon, there were times when I would type out things to post on social media, but I would decide to wait for some time. A few hours later, I would change my mind because I felt this is the same person who I have loved, how can I say anything against her. That's not my definition of love. I never even asked her why she was doing that to me even though it hurt me very much."

On what made him keep mum about his love life and break up

"There were so many things that happened, but I never wanted to talk about it. All I can say is that she didn't want to continue and so we mutually decided to separate. It was her decision to move on in life and I respected that. But then in no time, the story took a turn. Each time she put up a post, I faced a backlash."

Life post break up

"I took a holiday and went to London, my sister joined me there. I was constantly in the news because each time she posted something, I would be trolled. I felt like I was in everyone's bad books and was even losing the confidence to talk to women. I went to places where I could meditate. One thing that really hurt me was when everyone accused me of using her; I just couldn't understand that. Four films of mine had released before I met her and I was making money. In fact, while the two of us were together, I didn't do much work because I used to travel with her for her shows so that we could spend time together. I actually let a lot of work pass in those months. Then people also said that I had cheated on her and that's why things ended. Thankfully, a few months later, she cleared the air and said I hadn't cheated on her. Thereafter things got better. I have put it all behind me now."

Here's hoping the Himansh Kohli finds his lady love soon.