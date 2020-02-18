The question over whether or not there is something brewing between Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan has left the entire country wondering.

After getting engaged and even tying-the-knot on singing reality show, Indian Idol, Neha Kakkar and Aditya both have called it fun and fake.

A video of Neha Kakkar reacting to the question on her marriage went viral. Neha was spotted in the city and was surrounded by fans all over.

Few paparazzi also circled Neha and asked her '"Nehaji shaadi kab hogi?' To which, Neha just laughed and shrugged off the topic. However, reacting to her video, Neha has now written, "Nooo Shaadi Virallll!! I'm happily Single ❤️ Aadi just keep asking me on the screen to get married and I keep saying No to him, Never said Yes. Rest is all to Entertain the world. I feel lucky that I'm capable enough to entertain people and give them Happiness with my music and appearances ❤️"

Aditya Narayan reacts

He said, "See....whatever is happening, it is on screen, as a part of the reality show. We do what the makers of the show ask us to do and that is for fun.

If people take it seriously and start writing about it saying that we are getting married in real life too, I don't know what to say."

He also said, "Also, did I or Neha Kakkar have announced publicly or on social media that we are getting married? No, right? So how can someone come to the conclusion that we are getting married?

It is hurting that others are deciding a lot about my marriage and I have no clue with what is happening.

I request fans and audiences of Indian Idol to not to believe what is on social media. What is done on the show, remains to the show only."

Udit Narayan reacts

Upset over the whole gimmick, Udit Narayan also said, "I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she's a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We'd love to have as our Bahu," Udit Narayan had said in his recent interview.