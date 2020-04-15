Anushka Sharma's movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a blockbuster, but during the shoot of the 2016 film, the actress had once left director Karan Johar confused when she went running across the road in the middle of the shoot.

Narrating the hilarious incident in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, KJo had said that Anushka's strange behaviour made him think that something was wrong with her.

But it turned out that Anushka was actually trying to save a dog who was crossing the road. "She was giving a shot for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and in mid-shot, she turned away and saw that a dog was crossing the road without an owner and she just ran away. I thought something had gotten into her and later I saw she ran across the road and picked up the dog," Karan had said.

Anushka as an animal lover

Anushka is an animal lover and is known for her wide-reaching work for animals, from helping to protect dogs from fireworks to advocating for horses who are forced to pull carriages in Mumbai. She works closely with PETA for animal rights and was also awarded with PETA's person of the year in 2017.

Anushka-Ranbir fight on ADHM shoot:

Besides Anushka, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan. In the film, Ranbir and Anushka played two close friends, who end up being in a complicated relationship.

During the shoot of a scene, Anushka was supposed to slap Ranbir, however, the actress ended up slapping him thrice, hard enough to make the actor very upset about it. In a behind-the scene video shared by the makers, Anushka was seen whacking Ranbir three times, following which the two friends got into a minor argument and Ranbir was heard saying 'there is a limit to it. It's not a joke'.

"She whacked me once, she whacked me twice. Because she is a very organic actor you know. She is someone who is really in the moment and she wants to give a very true performance. So she whacked me again," Ranbir had said in the video.