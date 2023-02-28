Jammu and Kashmir continues to remain in focus for the central government as it continues to take a prioritized interest in maintaining peace in the valley and boosting development. To that extent, a high-level team of top officers of the Home Ministry deputed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in J&K on Monday for a three-day visit.

The team, headed by Prashant Lokhande, Joint Secretary (Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh), Union Ministry of Home Affairs and other senior officers, will be in J&K till March 2 after reviewing the assigned tasks.

The team will review the security situation, developmental works, Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), and issues concerning Kashmiri Pandit migrants, Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK), West Pakistani refugees, and displaced persons (DPs). Additionally, they will also meet LG, Chief Secretary, and other administrative Secretaries and also visit Home Secretary and DGP.

A meeting with Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta is on the schedule to discuss a host of issues, including requirements projected by the UT before the Home Ministry. The progress of Centrally Sponsored Schemes and the completion of works will also be discussed in the meeting with Administrative Secretaries of different departments.

"A detailed review of security situation and development works especially under the PMDP and other Centrally Sponsored Schemes is likely to take place during the meeting," sources were quoted as saying by local media.

The team will meet Additional Chief Secretary (Home) RK Goyal and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh among others on March 1 to review the security situation in J&K.