Shalini Passi seems to have found a large fanbase after her stint in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Shalini has won hearts with her antics, unfiltered statements and style file on the third season of the show. Now, a clip during an interview of the cast of FLVBW with Tanmay Bhat has raised eyebrows on social media.

What Tanmay said; Shalini's retort

In the clip that has now grabbed attention, Tanmay can be seen calling Shalini a 'sample'. "In Bombay, we would refer to you as a sample," Bhat said and Neelam Kothari agreed with him saying, "I was gonna say this but I held back." Shalini, however, remained composed and retorted saying, "In Bombay, you call it sample. In Delhi, we say unique."

"I love how Shalini handled this," wrote a user. "Shalini just had to make a sleazy comment about his weight to make him cry like a baby for months. His trigger points are quite out there why don't people use them for counter attacks?" another user commented. "Neelam is too irritating," read a comment.

Reddit reacts

"Because Shalini is better than him. Tanmay is insecure himself but wants to project on others to feel good about his body issues. Shalini did well by not giving him the pleasure of shaming her," another person commented. "Man who does Tanmay even think he is," a social media user wrote. "Tanmay has always been a bully," another social media user commented.

"This creep doesn't deserves to be talked or giving any limelight. He is a shit of a person," was one more of the comments. "It hasn't been even 2 years when I used to love Tanmay and OG gangs' content. But after taking a break from it, something gives me the ick and I just can't watch them again. Rohan especially comes off too try-hard at times," a person opined.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives has brought back the OGs Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh with the socialites Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha and Riddhima Sahni Kapoor.