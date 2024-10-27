Shalini Passi has dominated the latest season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Known for her out there taste in fashion and her uber cool statements to leading the most luxurious life of them all; Passi has become internet's latest obsession. The third season of the show has the OGs Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday, Seema Sajdeh and Maheep Kapoor along with the glitterati of Delhi – Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla and Shalini Passi.

Shalini is married to businessman Sanjay Passi and theirs is an arranged marriage. In an interview with Brut, Passi revealed how she got married to Sanjay and how it was all an arranged marriage. She added that she was at a friend's wedding when few girls came upto her asking about her family and told her that their parents would like to meet her parents.

How the events unfolded

"I was at my friend's sister's wedding when these couple of girls approached me saying, 'Are you married?' 'Are your parents coming to the mehendi ceremony?' I said, 'No, my parents will come in the evening.' So they went back and told their mom that we found the perfect girl for Sanjay bhaiya. Then in the evening my husband's family came to meet us. It was an arranged marriage but... my husband is my universe," she said in the interview.

Arranged marriage

Shalini further added, "They came to the wedding. They gate-crashed my friend's wedding to come and see me. I had told them that I wanted someone who does not drink, smoke, or gamble because I don't do the same. I want somebody who is on the same wavelength. It was really wonderful to be with Sanjay, to meet him and his family. They are just amazing people."

Sanjay Passi is the Chairman of Pasco Group while Shalini is an art dealer, art collector and fashion icon.