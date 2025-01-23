Actors usually are the ones who can grab the audience's attention. As it is very important for actors to have impressive skills in acting, this gives them recognition and helps them set a good career in acting. Actors like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi and others have been ruling the industries for decades.

Their acting performances can never be matched. It is proved that actors like them who belong to that era are the actual influential persons of this generation. They truly have inspired many.

Few of their roles remain a key factor for the film while few are considered experimental roles played by the actors. They have also portrayed female character roles and are considered some of their best roles.

For example, Raghavendra Lawrence as Kanchana from the film Kanchana.

Here's a list of the actors in female avatars for their films.

1. Laila - Vishwak Sen

- The film Laila, directed by Ram Narayan and starring Vishwak Sen and Akanksha Sharma, is ready for its release on Feb 14th, 2025. The teaser has been launched and is getting positive reviews. We see Vishwak Sen playing a lady role in this film.

2. Pushpa 2 - Allu Arjun

- Allu Arjun is known for his style and his performances. The Icon Star has become a pan-Indian star at present. The film Pushpa 2 became one of the highest grossers with over Rs 1900 crores. In the film, we see the actor portraying the role of a lady for the Gangamma Jathara. He has got much appreciation for that role.

3. Swag - Sree Vishnu

- The 2024-released film, Swag, directed by Hasith Goli and starring Sree Vishnu, Ritu Varma and others, impressed the audience with the performances of Sree Vishnu and the content. In the film, Sree Vishnu played the role of a transgender.

4. Remo - Sivakarthikeyan

- The 2016-released film, Remo, is one of the most humorous films. In this film, the actor is seen playing the role of a nurse. The character and the gags are definitely liked by many.

5. Raghavendra Lawrence / Sarath Kumar - Kanchana

- The film Kanchana, directed by Ragava Lawrence starring himself, Sarath Kumar, and others. It was the scariest horror film at that time. In the film, Raghavendra Lawrence and Sarath Kumar are seen in the roles of transgender.

6. Chiranjeevi - Chantabbai

- Chantabbai is a 1986-released comedy film directed by Jandhyala, starring Chiranjeevi, Suhasini, and others. This hilarious film is about a detective. In it, the Mega Star wore the attire of a lady just for a song.

7. Kamal Hassan - Bhamane Satyabhamane/ Dasavatharam

- The legend Kamal Hassan has been playing with genres for years. The film Bhamane Satyabhamane is a fun watch. Kamal Hassan played the role of an old lady in the film. In the film Dasavatharam, where he played a total of 10 characters, one of the characters is the grandmother's character.

Hence, to play such roles in the industry, one should have the guts and the hold to tolerate the criticism. The actors have proved themselves by playing such bold characters.