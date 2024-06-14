Vishwak Sen popularly known as Mass Ka Das recently starred in Gangs of Godavari (2024) which is an action drama directed by Krishna Chaitanya. The film generated a lot of interest and opened well at the box office. However similar to his earlier films Gaami (2024) and Das Ka Dhamki (2023), it saw a decline in performance starting from its first Monday.

This pattern of initial success followed by a quick drop in audience interest is becoming a concerning trend for Vishwak Sen. Mixed reviews for his recent films indicate that he might need to pay more attention to the scripts he chooses if he wants his movies to have a longer run in theatres.

A journalist tweeted about the theatrical rights of his next film Mechanic Rocky being sold to a prestigious producer and Vishwak's reply to this tweet caught all the attention. The tweet reads, "MechanicRocky Telugu states, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu combined. 8 crores as non-returnable bull advance Purchased by @asiansureshent (Including GST..)."

Vishwak wrote back to the journalist asking him to not write whatever came to his mind without cross-checking. He wrote, "Donkey egg em kadhu. With gst anta tea shop muchatlu theeskochi tweeter lo pettodhu priyaji. #mechanicrocky was never sold yet! Get facts right. Its teams career." He means that the journalist is just writing news that he discusses with others over a tea stall, and asked him to get the facts checked as it would affect the career of the team.

For this attitude that never helped him but always backfired, social media users are trolling Vishwak Sen.

Gangs of Godavari hit the screens exactly two weeks ago and is already streaming on Netflix from today. This itself shows that the film failed at the box office and hardly saw any collections. The cast includes Vishwak Sen as Rathnakar, Anjali as Rathnamala, Neha Shetty as Bujji, along with Nassar, P. Sai Kumar, Hyper Aadi, Madhunandan, Praveen, Goparaju Ramana, Prudhvi Raj Palaparthi and Mayank Parakh in significant roles. Ayesha Khan performs a dance number titled Motha.

Godavari nunchi Mass Ka Das @VishwakSenActor meeku oka mukya prakatana andhisthunnadu.



Watch #GangsOfGodavari now in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/vcBQPRfoy3 — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) June 14, 2024

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas the film features music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The editing was done by Naveen Nooli and Anith Madadi handled the cinematography.

To summarize, while Vishwak Sen's films continue to attract attention initially, their inability to maintain momentum suggests a need for better script selection. This would help sustain audience interest and ensure longer box office runs for his future projects.