The Telugu film industry has not been doing well post-Sankranti releases. Almost all the films that were released from February to May have hardly attracted any audience to the theaters. There are multiple reasons for this and producers believe that reviews are the main reasons.

Naga Vamsi, the producer of Gangs of Godavari, responded to questions during a press event following a controversial press meet that was held recently. He defended not having special screenings for reviewers saying they should buy tickets like everyone else.

When asked about a special screening on Saturday he explained it was for families and invited the media to attend if they wished. "If you are a reviewer then buy the ticket, watch my film, and then post the review. Why is it that I have to give the ticket for you to review my film?"

Also, when he was asked about why there was a special screening on Saturday, the producer replied that it was his wish to screen the film for families. The producer said, "The media is also part of the industry, so I want them to come with their families and watch the film on a Saturday evening. If you do not wish to come, you don't have to."

Actor Vishwak Sen also suggested breaking the norm by dividing media screenings into three theaters to enhance the experience. Although Naga Vamsi seemed unsure, he didn't oppose the idea. Unlike Yash Raj Films who never screen their movies to reviewers before release Gangs of Godavari chose a different approach.

In the recent times, even the Kerala High Court has given a statement on negative film reviews when the producers filed a petition on the same. The producers made it clear that the YouTube reviews and website reviews, which are negative, are affecting the revenue of the film, making it tough it tough for them to run the film at the theaters.