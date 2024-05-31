Recently Tollywood hero Nandamuri Balakrishna caused a stir when he pushed his co-star Anjali on stage during a promotional event for her film Gangs of Godavari. Although Anjali handled it with grace the incident shocked many on the internet.

A video circulating on social media platform X shows Nandamuri dressed in a white sherwani as a special guest at the event for Vishwak Sen's upcoming action film. On stage, he initially asked the film's actors Neha Shetty and Anjali to move aside. Then unexpectedly he pushed Anjali nearly causing her to fall. Though momentarily surprised Anjali laughed it off along with Neha and others on stage. Balakrishna however maintained a stern expression and continued to scold her. Later, he gave Anjali a high five in an apparent attempt to smooth things over.

Television actor Nakul Mehta also took to his social media profile to share about the same. He wrote, "Not one person expressed their discomfort. Not one. Ridiculous behaviour by the gent." It is to be noted that many have come to the rescue of Anjali and said they feel bad for her.

Not one person expressed their discomfort. Not one. Ridiculous behaviour by the gent. https://t.co/a9hUP7fFxQ — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) May 30, 2024

Nandamuri's behaviour sparked outrage online. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared the video, calling Balakrishna a "scumbag." When a Netizen informed that Nandamuri Balakrishna is a veteran actor, politician, and the son of legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao Mehta reiterated his criticism and wrote 100*Scumbag.

Who is this scumbag? https://t.co/KUVZjMZY2M — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 29, 2024

Other users on social media also condemned Balakrishna. One person noted his status as a superstar and politician criticizing him for being cheered while pushing a female co-star. Another user called it a display of typical male aggression.

On the work front, Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently working on his 109th film, set for release in both Telugu and Hindi.