2024 was the year of surprises at the box office. We have indeed witnessed the audience prioritizing quality content over marketing and star power. The phrase "Content Trumps Hype" succinctly summarizes the underlying reason for these rejections. This trend also highlights the changing dynamics of the entertainment landscape and the challenges big-budget productions face in capturing the attention of a diverse audience across the country.

The failure of these pan-Indian films marks a significant shift in the industry. Audiences are now more discerning, rejecting subpar content regardless of star power or marketing hype. This trend was evident in the underwhelming performance of films like "Yodha," "Maidaan," and "Jigra."

Let's examine some of the notable pan-Indian films that failed to meet expectations at the box office in 2024:

Indian 2

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, S.J. Suryah

Director: Shankar

Budget: ₹250 crore (initial estimate), potentially up to ₹400 crore

Plot: Indian Thatha Senapathi returns to eradicate corruption from India, continuing his mission from the first film.

Kanguva

Cast: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani

Director: Siva

Budget: ₹325 crore

Plot: An epic saga about a tribal warrior's valour and bravery, set across different periods.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Budget: ₹350 crore

Plot: Two former soldiers race against time to save India from an imminent attack by a vengeful scientist.

Maidaan

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajrao Rao

Director: Amit Sharma

Budget: ₹100 crore

Plot: This biographical sports drama is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach who led Indian football's golden era from 1952 to 1962.

Malaikottai Vaaliban

Cast: Mohanlal, Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait

Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery

Budget: ₹65 crore

Plot: The saga of an invincible warrior whose journey transcends time and boundaries.

Jigra

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina

Director: Vasan Bala

Budget: Estimated ₹100-150 crore

Plot: An action-thriller about a sister's extraordinary efforts to rescue her younger brother who has been wrongfully imprisoned abroad.

Yodha

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna

Director: Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha

Budget: ₹55 crore

Plot: Centers around a plane hijacking, with Sidharth portraying a soldier and Disha Patani as a cabin crew member.

Devara: Part 1

Cast: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan

Director: Koratala Siva

Budget: ₹300 crore

Plot: Set in the 1980s and 1990s, it follows the journey of a brave protagonist who must confront threats to his homeland, featuring intense sea battles.

Martin

Cast: Dhruva Sarja, Anveshi Jain, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Nathan Jones

Director: A.P. Arjun

Budget: ₹150 crore

Plot: Narrates the story of a man on a journey of self-discovery, love, and fighting for his motherland.

As a result, the industry is now forced to reevaluate its strategies. There's a growing emphasis on content-driven storytelling and the need to offer compelling reasons for audiences to choose theatrical experiences over home viewing options. As Komal Nahta, a trade analyst, pointed out, "Post-Covid that change has come as a lot of people have shifted to watching films at home. They wait for films to come out after three months on OTT So, to bring them back to cinemas, you'll have to improve on your scripts."