2024 was the year of surprises at the box office. We have indeed witnessed the audience prioritizing quality content over marketing and star power. The phrase "Content Trumps Hype" succinctly summarizes the underlying reason for these rejections. This trend also highlights the changing dynamics of the entertainment landscape and the challenges big-budget productions face in capturing the attention of a diverse audience across the country.
The failure of these pan-Indian films marks a significant shift in the industry. Audiences are now more discerning, rejecting subpar content regardless of star power or marketing hype. This trend was evident in the underwhelming performance of films like "Yodha," "Maidaan," and "Jigra."
Let's examine some of the notable pan-Indian films that failed to meet expectations at the box office in 2024:
Indian 2
Cast: Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, S.J. Suryah
Director: Shankar
Budget: ₹250 crore (initial estimate), potentially up to ₹400 crore
Plot: Indian Thatha Senapathi returns to eradicate corruption from India, continuing his mission from the first film.
Kanguva
Cast: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani
Director: Siva
Budget: ₹325 crore
Plot: An epic saga about a tribal warrior's valour and bravery, set across different periods.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha
Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
Budget: ₹350 crore
Plot: Two former soldiers race against time to save India from an imminent attack by a vengeful scientist.
Maidaan
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajrao Rao
Director: Amit Sharma
Budget: ₹100 crore
Plot: This biographical sports drama is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach who led Indian football's golden era from 1952 to 1962.
Malaikottai Vaaliban
Cast: Mohanlal, Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait
Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery
Budget: ₹65 crore
Plot: The saga of an invincible warrior whose journey transcends time and boundaries.
Jigra
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina
Director: Vasan Bala
Budget: Estimated ₹100-150 crore
Plot: An action-thriller about a sister's extraordinary efforts to rescue her younger brother who has been wrongfully imprisoned abroad.
Yodha
Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna
Director: Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha
Budget: ₹55 crore
Plot: Centers around a plane hijacking, with Sidharth portraying a soldier and Disha Patani as a cabin crew member.
Devara: Part 1
Cast: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan
Director: Koratala Siva
Budget: ₹300 crore
Plot: Set in the 1980s and 1990s, it follows the journey of a brave protagonist who must confront threats to his homeland, featuring intense sea battles.
Martin
Cast: Dhruva Sarja, Anveshi Jain, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Nathan Jones
Director: A.P. Arjun
Budget: ₹150 crore
Plot: Narrates the story of a man on a journey of self-discovery, love, and fighting for his motherland.
As a result, the industry is now forced to reevaluate its strategies. There's a growing emphasis on content-driven storytelling and the need to offer compelling reasons for audiences to choose theatrical experiences over home viewing options. As Komal Nahta, a trade analyst, pointed out, "Post-Covid that change has come as a lot of people have shifted to watching films at home. They wait for films to come out after three months on OTT So, to bring them back to cinemas, you'll have to improve on your scripts."