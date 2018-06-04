The mysterious case of MH370 is still unsolved and within three years, governments in various countries have spent more than $160 million to find the missing aircraft with 239 people on board en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur.

Now, Norman Davies, a European historian has suggested that the disappearance of Malaysian airlines could be the first case of remote hijacking in human history.

The first case of remote hijacking?

In his book, 'Beneath Another Sky: A Global Journey into History', Norman Davies argues that the Honeywell non-interruptible autopilot, the new Boeing software installed after 9/11 could have been abused to hijack the plane.

The Honeywell non-interruptible autopilot system allows authorities to remotely control an aircraft during the time of the hijacking, and this system might have been hacked by the kidnappers of MH370. Norman Davies also argue that the kidnapped aircraft might be buried somewhere in Antarctica.

"The missing Malaysian Airlines plane was fitted with one of these Honeywell devices. In other words, it was capable of being taken over remotely. Is this what happened? I am not an expert, but there are conclusions you can draw as to what may have happened," said Norman Davies, Mirror reports.

Social media reacts

Even though Norman had put forward this theory in December 2017, it gained popularity just a day ago when conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'UFOmania' uploaded a video, that has already received more than 4,000 views.

More than that, the video has generated a serious debate on the theory put forward by Norman, which many have interpreted as true and some even speculated the software vulnerability. Others guessed that something very important was there onboard and several unknown forces do not want it to get delivered in Beijing.

"That would be very hard to do. But possible. There must have been something very important onboard that plane for a group of people to hack into the system & fly it somewhere else. If that did happen wouldn't it have still been picked up by Radar? After the plane disappeared no one even saw it on the radar anymore. So I doubt this is what happened," commented Donnie Blair, a YouTube user.

However, a section of people argued that experts should be very careful while commenting about this mysterious case, as there are family members of the passengers clinging on to every theory that pops up.

"None of this changes the fact a plane full of people are still unaccounted for. These professor's and historians need to be quiet until there's solid evidence because there are family members clinging on to every theory that pops up," commented Baz P, another YouTube user.