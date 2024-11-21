India's public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has joined the digital bandwagon with the launch of its new over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform, Waves. The platform was unveiled at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 in Goa, and aims to bring back the nostalgia of classic Doordarshan shows while offering a wide range of modern content across various genres.

According to the press statement, Waves offers a diverse range of content across 12 languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Marathi, and Assamese. The platform boasts an impressive lineup of features, including 65 live TV channels, video-on-demand services, interactive games, and even an e-commerce integration through ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce).

While the platform does include classic shows like Ramayan and Shah Rukh Khan's Fauji, it also offers new and exclusive content. For instance, 'Fauji 2.0' starring Gauhar Khan is among the new offerings on the platform. Additionally, Waves will feature popular animation series like Chota Bheem and Tenaliram, as well as games like Krishna Jump and Ram the Yodha, aimed at attracting younger viewers.

One of the key highlights of Waves is its commitment to family-friendly content. Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi emphasized this aspect, stating, "Waves brings a wide range of content for clean family viewing into every Indian home." This approach sets Waves apart in a market dominated by platforms often criticized for mature content.

The platform offers various subscription plans to cater to different user needs. The Platinum Plan, priced at Rs 999 per year, provides access to all content, Ultra HD streaming quality, and the ability to stream on up to 4 devices simultaneously. More affordable options like the Diamond and Gold plans are also available, offering varying levels of access and streaming quality.

Waves has secured partnerships with several content providers, including Lionsgate for video content and Mud Games and Tag Labs for gaming content. The platform will also collaborate with institutions like the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and Annapurna College, showcasing the work of young students.

Waves also integrate live events into its offerings, broadcasting programs like Mann Ki Baat and religious events such as Ayodhya's Prabhu Shriram Lalla Aarti. The platform covers international cricket tournaments, including the US Premier League.

As Waves enters a mature OTT market in India, it faces competition from established players like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.