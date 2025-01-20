Global star Allu Arjun, who was surrounded by negativity and his arrest

in connection with a lady's death during the 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' premiere show at Sandhya Theatre.

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani in a throwback interview, revealed how Allu Arjun thinks Bollywood no longer makes heroes.Allu Arjun delivered the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024 with a worldwide gross of over ₹1,831 crore and ₹1,438 crore gross in India with 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,'

Nikkhil Advani, in a throwback interview with Galatta Plus, who was promoting John Abraham's Vedaa and the web series Freedom at Midnight, revealed when Allu Arjun said that Bollywood is no longer 'making heroes.'.

Nikkhil Advani said, "I met Allu Arjun, and we were talking about doing a film, and he looked at me, and he said, 'You know what's wrong with Bollywood?' You all have forgotten how to be heroes."

Nikkhil added, "Everyone thinks about South cinema being mythology and everything, but they take the core emotion. Like water irrigation, let's make a film about it, and now they have packaged that with incredible action and incredible moments of heroism."

Allu Arjun further discussed this statement last year during an interview defending Bollywood and stated, "Just because they had a small bad phase, it is very unfair for us to put Bollywood in a bad light. They've given great cinema for 6-7 decades. There is a lot of Bollywood's influence on South cinema and South cinema's influence on Bollywood as well. At the end of the day, we all are like brothers who have mutual respect from different lands."

Allu Arjun will be collaborating with Trivikram for his next film, which is yet to go on floors. The duo previously collaborated on films like Julayi, Son of Satyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapuramulo; all three of them were blockbuster hits.