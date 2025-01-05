Police notice to Allu Arjun on proposed visit to hospital

The Ramgopalpet Police Station in Hyderabad has issued a notice to popular actor Allu Arjun, advising him not to visit KIMS Hospital at Secundarabad to see the boy who was injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre.

"In view of the heightened public interest in this matter, and to ensure minimal disruption to the hospital's operations and other patients, we recommend you to reconsider this public visit," reads a notice issued by the Station House Officer, Ramgopalpet Police Station.

The actor apparently dropped his plans to visit the hospital on Sunday morning after receipt of the notice.

Allu Arjun reportedly planned to visit the hospital after his appearance at Chikkadpally Police Station on Sunday as per the conditions laid down by a city court while granting him regular bail.

The notice further states that if the actor still intends to visit the hospital, his management should coordinate with hospital authorities and police to plan his entry and exist in such a way that minimises inconvenience to the hospital inmates and the general public.

Allu Arjun was also advised to maintain his confidentiality to prevent any gathering of the public/media at the premises which could disturb the peaceful environs of the hospital.

The actor was warned that in case of lack of cooperation from his side, he would be held solely responsible for any negative consequences of his visit to the hospital.

Eight-year-old Sri Tej, who was injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premier show of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' on December 4, is still undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital.

Sri Tej's mother, Revathi, was killed in the stampede, which triggered a huge row with the police booking the actor, his team and theatre management for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The police had claimed that Allu Arjun visited the theatre without permission and conducted a 'roadshow' which led to the tragedy.

The actor also came under criticism from various quarters for not consoling the family of the deceased or visiting the injured boy at the hospital.

The actor's father and producer Allu Arvind visited the hospital twice. During his last visit on December 25, he presented a cheque of Rs 2 crore to the victim's family.

While Allu Arjun has given Rs 1 crore, Mythri Movies, the producers of the movie, have extended an assistance of Rs 50 lakh. The film's director, Sukumar, has also given Rs 50 lakh to the family.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in the case. He was presented before Nampally court, which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

The same day, Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks. He was released from jail the next day.

On January 3, Nampally Court granted regular bail to the actor. As per one of the bail conditions, he has to report to Chikkadpally Police Station every Sunday.

