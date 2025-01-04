Popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun is basking in the success of Pushpa 2. The actor was arrested a day after the stampede incident at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.

The stampede case

The incident took place on December 4, 2024, at a theatre in Hyderabad, where a 35-year-old woman tragically lost her life, and her eight-year-old son was injured in a stampede-like situation during the premiere of Pushpa 2.

Allu Arjun had visited the theatre to watch Pushpa 2 with his wife. Fans rushed to catch a glimpse of the actor, leading to chaos.

Allu Arjun was arrested and granted interim bail

Following the tragic event, the police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), based on a complaint filed by the family of the deceased woman.

The police arrested Arjun on December 13. The Nampally Court sent him to a 14-day judicial remand, but the High Court granted him interim bail. He was released on December 14, and his four-week interim bail will end on January 10, 2025.

Big relief for Allu Arjun as the actor gets bail

On January 3, 2025, the Nampally Court in Hyderabad granted conditional bail to actor Allu Arjun in connection with the ongoing investigation of the Sandhya Theatre stampede case.

The court directed the actor to submit two sureties of Rs 50,000 each. Among the conditions imposed, the actor has been asked to visit the Chikkadpally Station House Officer (SHO) every Sunday for two months or until the chargesheet is filed.

Actor Allu Arjun was granted regular bail following the incident at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, where a stampede caused one death and left a child injured. Allu Arjun's father announced financial assistance for the deceased woman's family.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Actor Allu Arjun's lawyer Ashok Reddy says, "The conditions have been imposed that he (Allu Arjun) has to attend the police station. Bail has been granted (to Allu Arjun)...The court was convinced that this was not a case of culpable homicide not… pic.twitter.com/7kOo5xyEJF — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2025

In a video posted by ANI, Ashok, the lawyer, stated, "Conditions have been imposed, and he has to attend the police station also. Not every day, every Sunday, but that is a normal condition for every accused. The court was convinced that this was not a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Therefore, the court considered and granted bail."

The lawyer also told the press that the quash petition is pending in the Telangana High Court: "We'll take steps to pursue that quash petition in the High Court. We are hopeful about the proceedings; the next hearing is on January 21."