Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 mints Rs 1500, Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2, Kartik Aaryan's Bhulaiyaa 3 trails: Highest-Grossing Indian Films Of 2024

In the year 2024, none of the three Khans SRK, Aamir, or Salman Khan's films were released this year, nor Ranbir Kapoor. The year was impactful in terms of sequels as Singham Again, Stree 2, Pushpa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were released and created history at the box office.

From star power to technology and masala, the makers guaranteed entrainment. As we bid adieu, let's take a look at how films fared in 2024.

Stree 2

This Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer minted Rs 850 crore at the worldwide box office. It was directed by Amar Kaushik. The film marked the fourth instalment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and is the sequel to Stree (2018). The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Stree 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD starring Deepika and Prabhas grossed approx. Rs 1054.67 crores at the box office worldwide. The film has been dubbed in English and Hindi and several other languages. , Kalki 2898 AD is available for streaming on two major OTT platforms, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, ensuring that the film reaches an even broader audience.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. The film garnered approximately Rs 450 crore at the box office worldwide. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is currently streaming on Netflix India.

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again

Singham Again was released on 1 November 2024, along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 crossed over Rs 389.64 crore worldwide. Singham Again is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Pushpa 2

And the clear-cut winner this year is Pushpa 2 as it has shattered all box-office records.

Sukumar's Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has collected over Rs1157.35 crore net in India by its fourth weekend. While it minted Rs1631.21 crores