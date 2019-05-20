The makers of Vijay Devarakonda's next movie Hero are said to be spending Rs 8 crore on his bike race scene and this hefty sum has left his fans wondering over the amount he is being paid as remuneration.

Vijay Devarakonda recently wrapped up the shooting of his 11th movie Dear Comrade, which is set for worldwide release on July 6. The actor is now gearing up to start filming his next movie titled Hero, which is written and directed by Anand Annamalai and produced Mythri Movie Makers. The movie was launched on Sunday and director Koratala Siva kick-started its filming by clapping the board.

Hero is a musical-thriller with sports drama as the backdrop. We hear that the movie has an exciting bike race scene, which will be one of the major highlights of the film. The makers are said to be spending a hefty sum of Rs 8 crore on this single stunt sequence. He will start its shoot in Delhi from May 22.

This news has left the filmgoers surprised over the total production cost and the remuneration of Vijay Devarakonda. Mythri Movie Makers, which is known for bankrolling big ticket films like Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage and Rangasthalam, has not revealed the budget of the film. But one thing is for sure that the producers must be offering more money as his payment than what he got for his last outing.

Reports suggest that Vijay Devarakonda charged Rs 5 lakh as his remuneration for his first movie Pelli Choopulu, which was a big hit at the box office. He hiked it to Rs 5 crore after the success of Arjun Reddy. The huge success of his next release Geeta Govindam catapulted him to stardom and he reportedly revised his salary to Rs 10 crore. Despite this hike, he was flooded with several offers.

Post the success of Geeta Govindam, Vijay Devarakonda had three release in 2018. Two of them were Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi (cameo role) and Taxiwaala, which had signed before hiking his remuneration. He accepted bilingual movie NOTA after the back-to-back films and he is said to have been paid a bomb.

Vijay Devarakonda is said to be drawing Rs 10 crore for his next outing Dear Comrade. With this, he has surpassed his colleagues like Nani and Sharwanand and joined the big league of top stars who draw more than Rs 10 crore in Tollywood. He is getting nothing less than this amount for his upcoming movie Hero too.