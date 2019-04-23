The release of the much-awaited movie Dear Comrade starring Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna is rumoured to have been postponed and its new date will clash with that of Lion King at the box office.

For the first time, Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna teamed up for Geetha Govindam and the sparkling chemistry between the two made the movie a blockbuster success at the box office. Now, all eyes are set on their second combo Dear Comrade, which has been creating positive buzz in the social media, ever since it was announced.

The makers of Dear Comrade have released some of its promos, which have doubled the viewers' curiosity about the film. They announced to release the movie in the cinema halls on May 31. But the latest we hear is that its release has been delayed by 50 days. Now, the flick is said to be hitting the screens on July 19 and it will clash with Hollywood movie Lion King.

Film critic Jeevi confirmed news about the postponing of Dear Comrade, but he did not reveal the reason for the delay. He tweeted, "As per my sources, #DearComrade is postponed from 31 May. Producers are said to be looking at 19 July as next release date. Lion King will be hitting theatres worldwide on 19 July, which will affects allocation of shows in USA and multiplexes in India!"

Dear Comrade is a romantic political action drama, which is written and directed by Bharat Kamma and produced by Yash Rangineni under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are playing the lead roles in the movie, while Shruti Ramachandran essay role. The film will have Justin Prabhakaran's music, Sujith Sarang's cinematography and Kiran Mohan's editing.