At a time when the entire world is lauding rescuers who saved 12 Thai boys and their football coach from a cave in northern Thailand, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has alleged that one of the divers, a Britisher named Vernon Unsworth, is a paedophile.

However, the reason why Musk branded Unsworth as a paedophile will leave you confused.

Why did Musk call Unsworth a 'paedophile'

It all started when Unsworth, during an interview with CNN, called Musk's miniature submarine a "PR stunt." Musk had got the mini-submarine built by his engineers from SpaceX and Tesla to get the boys out of the flooded cave after one of his Twitter fans suggested him to come up with an invention to aid the rescue operation.

The Silicon Valley engineer and billionaire took to Twitter to provide updates about the submarine which has been built from rocket parts.

However, divers and rescuer officials did not use the submarine as they felt that it was unfit to be manoeuvred through the narrow tunnels of the cave. Like others, Unsworth who played an instrumental role in the Thai cave rescue operation also criticised the submarine and called it impractical for the cave's tight-winding passages.

"He can stick his submarine where it hurts. It just had absolutely no chance of working. He had no conception of what the cave passage was like," CNN quoted Unsworth as saying.

"The submarine, I believe was about five, six feet long. Rigid. So it wouldn't have gone around corners or around any obstacles. It wouldn't have made it the first 50 meters," the British diver added. Naturally, this did not go down well with Musk.

He went on a rant on Twitter, which has now been deleted and accused Unsworth of being a paedophile.

"Never saw this British expat guy who lives in Thailand (sus) at any point when we were in the caves," Musk had tweeted.

However, the rant did not end there, Musk asked Unsworth to produce a video, to prove that he was part of the rescue operations.

"Water level was actually very low & still (not flowing) — you could literally have swum to Cave 5 with no gear, which is obv how the kids got in. If not true, then I challenge this dude to show final rescue video. Huge credit to pump & generator team. Unsung heroes here," Vox quoted Musk's tweet.

In another tweet, Musk also challenged Unsworth's claim that the submarine was unfit for the rescue operation.

"You know what, don't bother showing the video. We will make one of the mini-sub/pod going all the way to Cave 5 no problemo. Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it," Musk added.