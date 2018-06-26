Karl Benz had designed the first ever practical car for connecting people faster, while the Internet has taken over the form of first-ever practical mode of connectivity of people remotely for all communication and entertaiment needs.

The missing link was a customized Internet connectivity and the automobile company owned by Elon Musk has zeroed in on the need to provide a special package of Internet on its Tesla vehicles and keep the customers engaged and entgertained throughout but at a specail price.

The Internet inside the car is not new but the Tesla has decided to monetize the model which was introduced two years ago free of cost. Until now, the Internet inside the car was meant to perform several tasks, including pulling navigation information, playing music, getting traffic updates among others.

According to an Electrek report, Elon Musk's automobile major is now planning on launching a 'Premium Connectivity package.' This package is going to be optional for the customers. Once they pay for it, the package will give the car owners an Internet connection, which they will be able to use to see satellite maps coupled with real-time traffic updates, livestream music among other tasks.

Although it's not clear as to how much the package would cost, the media estimates put the figure around $100 per year. Now, what if some customer doesn't want to pay for this package? Will they lose Internet connectivity in their cars? No, the "Standard Connectivity" option will still be there and will provide those customers with a limited amount of features.

Now, the good news is that the people, who have already bought a Model S, Model X, or Model 3 car or will buy it before July 1, will never have to pay for the Internet. For vehicles, bought or ordered after July 1, Tesla will offer two different packages - 'Premium Connectivity package' and 'Standard Connectivity package.' There it goes, another revenue model from features usually offered free of cost elsewhere.