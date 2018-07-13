As Indians eagerly await Tesla vehicles to hit the roads, Elon Musk, the CEO of the company, could now well be on his way to India. This was confirmed on Twitter when a user asked Musk regarding his trip to India.

It all happened when Musk took to Twitter to share a photo of himself during his three day trip to China. He tweeted: "Just finished an amazing 3-day visit to China. The world has never seen human energy & vigor at such scale. Incredibly impressed with Tesla China team & potential for the future."

Musk was in China to discuss the plan to build Tesla's second factory with an annual capacity to build 5 lakh cars.

Following this, a Twitter user named Amit Paranjape had asked Musk regarding his plans to be in India. The technology billionaire tweeted: "Prob early next year."

The Tesla co-founder had been to India earlier as well. Musk was in India to attend the International Astronautical Congress that took place in Hyderabad in 2007, reports Quartz.

Musk had also expressed his desire to visit India in the past. "Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately". Musk added: "Deepak Ahuja, our CFO, is from India. Tesla will be there as soon as he believes we should," reports NDTV Auto.

Prime minister Narendra Modi had even met the Tesla CEO in San Jose, California, in 2015. The duo discussed the future of automobiles and Tesla's 'Powerwall', the home battery that charges using electricity generated from solar panels, reports Hindustan Times.

"PM Modi and I talked abt electricity generation, and how arguably there's way to skip ahead with it as with cellphones," Musk said.

Although the launch date for Tesla Motors in India is still unknown, Musk's visit to the country may just the moment that marks its entry.