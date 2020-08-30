Social media backlash has become the norm these days. Amul is now facing the brunt online as one of its sponsorships has stirred up controversy. As the outrage on claims of UPSC Jihad continue a UP TV channel has been on the receiving end of an outcry.

Netizens are hurt over the misrepresentation of Muslims as well as the controversial claims of 'UPSC Jihad' by a TV channel. The show was aired over the weekend despite protest.

Amul faces backlash on UPSC Jihad

During the airing of the show, Amul emerged as one of the sponsors, as reported by Newslaundry. The show was aired despite the Delhi HC saying that the show shouldn't be aired, claiming that no such order was actually received. The show by the UP TV channel has been criticised heavily online.

When the TV channel had given netizens a preview, about the 'UPSC Jihad' machinery claiming that Muslims were 'infiltrating' Indian bureaucracy was problematic. As many within the bureaucracy and students at Jamia Milia Islamia protested, the show was still aired on Friday.

When the Indian brand Amul turned out to be a sponsor, many felt that the brand was promoting the 'hate speech' by the channel. This began calls for the 'boycott' of the brand and the on Twitter. Netizens began sharing memes of the brand and its ads claiming that the brand itself was pedalling Islamaphobia.

However, noticing the backlash the brand was receiving, many came forward to support the brand. A section of netizens began trending #WeLoveAmul and #AmulTheTasteOfIndia to counter the negative hashtags. Claiming that the brand had always imbibed values of 'Indian nationalism' and that it was the 'Indianess' of the brand that makes it that much more of a target. The brand also was the first and only Indian dairy company to make the Rabobank's Global Top 20 list on Friday.

In the meantime, the brand hasn't commented yet on this sponsorship, nor has the TV channel in question. Their responses and further details will be published as and when received.