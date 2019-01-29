PUBG Mobile's raging success in India is not a secret. The online battle royale game available freely on smartphones has attracted players from all age groups and it is even striking addiction fears among parents, guardians and teachers. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0" in New Delhi on Tuesday, PUBG Mobile and the game's impact on students' academics was discussed.

Responding to a concerned mother's question on how online games like PUBG are impacting her child's studies, PM Modi shared his views on finding a balance in the child's adoption of technology, which is a crucial aspect of intellectual growth. PM Modi said distancing children from technology should not be the idea, but in fact, use technology as a means to innovate.

"We should encourage our kids to adopt technology; to discuss technology but ensure they don't get controlled by technology," PM Modi said, addressing thousands of students at the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 meet.

On kids getting engrossed in video games like #PUBG, PM @narendramodi says we should encourage our kids to adopt technology; to discuss technology but ensure they dont get controlled by technology#ParikshaPeCharcha2 #ParikshaPeCharcha pic.twitter.com/AKZ8DvnoCu — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 29, 2019

PM Modi's comment on addiction to video games and technology comes at a crucial time for both students and PUBG Mobile in India. While it's the exam season and children are preparing for their evaluation towards the end of an academic year, PUBG Mobile's growth has met with certain obstacles in India.

PUBG Mobile ban in India

PUBG Mobile ban in India has been just as a hot topic as the game's frequent updates. The game has already been banned in a few academic institutions, including Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). Recently, PUBG Mobile and similar games were banned in Gujarat and in primary education institutes.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has shared concerns over the PUBG Mobile and other battle-royale games affecting students' grades in the exams. Earlier this month, Jammu & Kashmir Students body and medical doctors association urged the governor to impose a ban on PUBG due to low results in the recently-concluded board exams.

Besides affecting studies, PUBG Mobile is also reported to have a negative impact on some players' health. Over 120 cases were registered at Services for Healthy Use of Technology (SHUT) clinic in National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) due to PUBG addiction in late 2018.