Trust Taapsee Pannu to come up with some witty responses and she would never let you down. The Pink actress decided to give Rangoli Chandel the taste of her own medicine by pulling Varun Dhawan's leg with her inimitable way.

Extending his appreciation to Saand Ki Aankh teaser, Varun Dhawan replied to director Tushar Hiranandani but didn't mention the names of either of the lead actresses - Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar - in his tweet.

"Proud of you Tushar. Bringing real Indian heroes on the big screen. Best dadis," Varun Dhawan tweeted.

It might have come as deja vu for Taapsee when Varun failed to mention Kangana Ranaut's name while appreciating the Judgementall Hai Kya trailer.

Rangoli had shot back at Varun for not including Kangana's name in his appreciation tweet. She had even lashed out at Taapsee for not praising Kangana in her tweet and went on to call her a 'sasti copy of Kangana'.

And as they say 'what goes around, comes around', Taapsee, who was in a playful mood, she seized the moment to mock Varun in the same manner Rangoli did a few days ago.

Replying to Varun's tweet about Saand Ki Aankh teaser, Taapsee said, "Arre Varun but u have not written our names y no appreciation for us ??? Why why why?"

Arre Varun but u have not written our names ? y no appreciation for us ??? Why why why? — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 11, 2019

For the uninitiated, Taapsee had decided not to react on Rangoli's demeaning statements against her saying that she genuinely had no time to spare for it.