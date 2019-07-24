Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon go back a long way. She made her debut in Bollywood with Salman in 1991 film Patthar Ke Phool and then went on to star in Andaz Apna Apna which became one of the cult movies of the industry. So it was pretty obvious for Salman to play a prank on Raveena when they reunited on the sets of Nach Baliye 9.

The Dabangg Khan told the entire crew of Nach Baliye 9 that he knows Raveena since the last 120 years and spoke non-stop on the set.

"He (Salman) told everyone that he knows me since the last 120 years. There's a comfort factor with him. We spoke non-stop on the set, but when the episode was telecast, I realised that they had edited out a major chunk due to time constraints. We then told each other, 'Why did we talk so much?'" Raveena Tandon told Mid-Day.

Raveena, along with Suniel Shetty, was recently featured in the recreated version of their hit song Sheher Ki Ladki from the 1996 film Rakshak. The video of the remake version also features Diana Penty and Badshah grooving to the song.