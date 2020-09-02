Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who made her acting debut with the web show Masaba Masaba, has shared it was the Ranveer Singh film Gully Boy that inspired her to act.

"'Oh ab actress banegi?'- all of us need anchors. Sometimes we find them within ourselves & sometimes in stories or moments in other peoples lives.I've mentioned earlier that many people dissed the show even before we began filming. And as strong as you think you are ...it's hard to drown the noise out when you're doing something for the first time. It was also harder because I was juggling design at the label and shooting at the same time & found my head stuck at work many times when I was on set.

"This particular scene was my anchor through the whole Masaba Masaba experience. This one line..through all the fear,excitement,rage and more. I watched Gully Boy just once, but this stuck with me forever. And now it's in my treasure chest of memories to dip in to,each time I feel lost.Thanks Zoya and Ranveer," Masaba Gupta wrote on Instagram.

Along with her note, Masaba posted a clip of the scene from Gully Boy where Vijay Raaz reminds Ranveer's character that he is "naukar ka beta" and he should not dream of becoming a rapper. To which, Ranveer replies: "Koi dusra mujhe batayega main kaun hai?"

In Masaba Masaba, Masaba and her mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta, play their fictionalised versions. The show takes one inside the truth behind the picture-perfect smiles, while exploring her divorce, her bond with her mother, fickle nature of showbiz and the after-effects of blind items. It is now streaming on Netflix.