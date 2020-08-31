Netflix's latest release Masaba Masaba is based on the life of fashion designer Masaba Gupta. It is a light-hearted series and stars Masaba, her mother and actress Neena Gupta, Rytasha Rathore, Neil Bhopalam, Suchitra Pillai, Pooja Bedi and others.

Masaba Masaba is a semi-fictionalised version of the life of the fashion designer and both her and Neena play themselves. The light-hearted series has been receiving positive reviews ever since it released on August 28.

As fans binge-watch the series, let's take a look at the net worth of the cast of Masaba Masaba.

Neena Gupta: A National Award winner Neena Gupta has been part of the film and television industry for several years now and is best known for her work in Saans and Woh Chokri. Her acting career saw a resurgence when she played a middle-aged pregnant woman in comedy-drama Badhaai Ho in 2018 and received accolades for the bold role. The 61-year-old's net worth is estimated to be about $2 million or Rs 14.6 crore approximately, as per a report in Republic TV.

Masaba Gupta: Masaba is a prominent fashion designer and owns a clothing label named House of Masaba. Born to Neena Gupta and West Indies cricketer Viv Richards, Masaba's net worth is estimated to be around $9 million, which is Rs 65 crores approximately. The popular designer also owns a luxury apartment in Mumbai.

Neil Bhopalam: The talented actor is known for his roles in films like No One Killed Jessica, NH10, Shaitan, Lust Stories, Ungli and the TV series 24. Neil's net worth is said to be between $1 million to $5 million (Rs 7.31 crores – Rs 36.56 crores).

Pooja Bedi: Pooja Bedi is best remembered for her role in Aamir Khan starrer Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. Daughter of Kabir Bedi, Pooja has participated in many reality shows including Bigg Boss 5, Nach Baliye 3 and Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress' net worth is estimated to be around $10 million or Rs 73 crores).