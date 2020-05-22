Masaba Gupta, one of the popular designers in India, and daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta is reportedly stuck in Goa with her rumored boyfriend and actor Satyadeep Mishra.

Both of them reportedly flew to Goa to spend a weekend there but couldn't make it back to Mumbai due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Buzz is that both of them have been stuck at Satyadeep Mishra's residence for two months now and are waiting to go back to their hometown soon.

Netizens are pretty much good at checking who is commenting on whose pictures and what. So they have connected some dots from posts and comments of Masaba and Stayadeep.

Masaba, Stayadeep relationship rumours

On a picture of Satyadeep Mishra on Instagram, Masaba commented by saying, "My handsome," and added a heart-eyed emoji. Same way, Satyadeep, too, left a heart-eyed emoji on a picture of Masaba while she replied by dropping a heart.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Masaba and Satyadeep are the new love birds in the tinsel town. Even their posts on Instagram prove that. Besides sharing their pics, they individually share each other's cute moments from the lockdown and they don't shy away from doing so.

Well, not many know that Satyadeep Mishra is the ex-husband of Aditi Rao Hydari, who is one of the most sought after actresses down the south now.

Masaba was married to Madhu Mantena in 2015, and three years later they realized their relationship was going through a rough patch. The two got separated in August 2018 and in March 2019 they approached the Bandra Family Court, where they officially filed for divorce, which was granted too.