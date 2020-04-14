Amid coronavirus pandemic, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched app Sahaaya Setuve to avoid duplication of coronavirus relief efforts between NGOs, BBMP and volunteers, an official said on Tuesday, April 14.

"BBMP has launched Sahaaya Setuve that acts as a bridge and avoids duplication of efforts while serving the needy," tweeted BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar.

State Revenue Minister R Ashoka unveiled Sahaaya Setuve in the presence of Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, BBMP Mayor M. Gowtham Kumar and Deputy Mayor Ram Mohan Raju.

BBMP has launched Sahaaya Setuve, an App that bridges gaps & avoids duplication of efforts by NGO's, BBMP & volunteers while serving the needy. The App was launched by hon'ble Revenue Minister @RAshokaBJP, hon'ble MP @Tejasvi_Surya, hon'ble @BBMP_MAYOR & hon'ble Dy Mayor. pic.twitter.com/UrFGG78KCZ — B.H.Anil Kumar,IAS (@BBMPCOMM) April 14, 2020

Under the given circumstances due to coronavirus, this app helps citizens to step forward and volunteer in distributing food provided by NGOs and the government. With the help of this app interested people can register and download the Sahayaa Setuve app on Google Play store.

Other initiatives by BBMP

Previously, BBMP took the initiative to check health of all pregnant, lactating mothers and children below five years at migrant labour camps, an official said. "Mobile medical units (MMU) of the BBMP shall conduct the health checkup of all pregnant and lactating mothers and children less than five years of age," said BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Kumar said a large number of migratory labourers from all across the country were in the city, who were being attended to by the civic body for basic amenities. He said the city civic body BBMP was supplying food packets and cooked meal, providing health screening and accommodation facilities to the migrant labourers. The BBMP had six MMUs and if needed more would be arranged, he said.

(To be updated)

ಪ್ರಸ್ತುತ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ವಿಭಾಗದ ವ್ಯಾಪ್ತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವ 'ಹೋಮ್ ಡಿಲಿವರಿ ಸಹಾಯವಾಣಿ' ಸೇವೆಯನ್ನು ನಗರದಾದ್ಯಂತ ವಿಸ್ತರಿಸುವ ಕುರಿತು ಇಂದು ಆರ್. ಅಶೋಕ ನೇತೃತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಭೆ ನಡೆಯಿತು.



Read more at: https://kannada.oneindia.com/news/bengaluru/bbmp-launched-sahaaya-setuve-app-189481.html