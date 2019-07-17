Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's much-talked-about plan to increase liquidity in the economy by issuing foreign currency bonds has run into a nationalist hurdle. The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), the economic wing of the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is considered the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has opposed the move as "anti-patriotic" that could lead to the enslaving of the nation in the long run.

The opposition of the SJM has in the past forced the Modi government to shelve or scrap several moves that it considered necessary for accelerating economic growth. Observers believe stringent regulations on e-commerce companies, which foreign players like Amazon and Walmart consider regressive and obstructionist, were the result of pressure from SJM.

"We can't allow this to happen," a Reuters report quotes Ashwani Mahajan, the SJM co-convenor, as saying. The government thinks the measure is necessary to bring down real interest rates for Indian firms and help the economy to grow at a faster rate. Reports suggest Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may have a tough time bringing around all its stakeholders to its view on the matter.

Here is why the nationalist group opposes borrowing money through foreign currency bonds: