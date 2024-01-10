Hema Malini was spotted at the autobiography launch of veteran lyricist and screenwriter Gulzar. The diva looked beautiful in a white and red saree. However, Hema was seen getting miffed with paps when they asked her to look their way to click pictures. Hema seemed perturbed by the person asking for a selfie. And the reaction was caught on camera.

Hema Malini irked

"Yahan selfie lene thode hi aaye hain?" Hema angrily told someone. And soon social media went into an overdrive to comment. "She has not lost her attitude yet," a user commented. "This is the cost you pay for being a celebrity," another user commented. "That person asked just because you're in Bollywood, no one would have asked otherwise," a social media comment read. "Another Jaya in the making," read another social media comment.

The year 2023 seemed to be a year of the Deols. While Sunny Deol made a shattering comeback with Gadar 2, Bobby Deol stole the show with his stint in Animal. The Deol sisters, Esha Deol and Ahana were also seen partying with their step-brothers at the success party of Gadar 2. Dharmendra also expressed his happiness at the entire family coming together. Bobby and Sunny also spoke about coming together with their two sisters on Koffee with Karan.

Hema Malini's 75th birthday

"They are my sisters. That is what it is. Nothing changes that. They were very happy," he said. Hema Malini recently celebrated her 75th birthday in style. The who's who of Bollywood turned up for the 'Dream Girl's' b'day bash. From Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit to Vidya Balan; many celebs marked their attendance at the event. "Happy birthday mamma. Celebrating you today & forever.. a divine lady who lives life on her own terms with utmost grace & dignity.. a powerhouse," Esha wrote.

Esha Deol's post

"A loving daughter & wife, compassionate mother, adorable grandmother, fantastic actor, graceful dancer, honest politician & the list can just go on & on ... you are a force .. blessed by your parents, loved by the nation & adored by your husband, daughters & grandchildren. There can be only one Dream girl one Hemamalini.. stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong. I love you," Esha Deol further wrote about Hema Malini on her birthday.