Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 on November 25. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol held a prayer meeting for the legendary actor and their father at Taj Lands End in Juhu on Nov 27. Celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Sidharth Malhotra, Vidya Balan, and several others had come down to offer condolences.

Separate prayer meet

Several Bollywood celebs came down to pay their last respects to the veteran actor. But Hema Malini and Esha Deol were nowhere in sight. Celebs like Mahima Chaudhary and Anupam Kher visited Hema at her home separately. The 'Dream Girl of Bollywood' had reportedly gotten a puja done at her home. And now we hear that Hema and Esha are planning to organize a separate prayer meet for the 'Sholay' actor on December 11.

Esha's ex-husband, Bharat Takhtani, and Ahana Deol's husband, Vaibhav Vora, have also been engaged with organising the prayer meet. The prayer meet will reportedly be held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi. The prayer meet will begin at 4 pm. Now whether Sunny and Bobby would attend this prayer meet, remains to be seen.

Hema's post for Dharmendra

On Dharmendra's 90th birthday on December 9, Hema took to social media to pen an emotional note. "Happy birthday my dear heart. More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit," she wrote.

"The joyful memories of our life together can never be erased and just reliving those moments bring me great solace and happiness. I thank God for our lovely years together, for our two beautiful girls who reaffirm our love for each other and for all the beautiful, happy memories that will remain with me in my heart. On your birthday. My prayers for God to grant you the wealth of peace and happiness that you richly deserve for your humility and goodness of heart and your love for humanity," she further added.