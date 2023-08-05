After Javed Akhtar, Hema Malini has also reacted to the kiss between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The veteran actress has said that the audience have loved it and Dharmendra loves to be in front of the camera. Hema added that she hasn't been able to watch the film yet.

Hema Malini's reaction

"I am sure people have loved the film. I am so happy for Dharam ji, because he loves to be in front of the camera all the time. He loves it," she told Zoom. "Ghar mein bhi baithke, woh apni purani videos dekhenge aur poochenge 'Mai kaisa lag raha hoon? (He keeps checking his old videos at home and asks how is he looking)," she added.

Shabana Azmi on Javed Akhtar's reaction

Shabana Azmi also said that Javed Akhtar was not bothered at all by the kiss. But, was bothered to see the actress' behaviour while watching the film. "Oh he was not bothered. But what bothered him was my rowdy behaviour. Throughout the film I was applauding, whistling, cheering and shouting. He was like, 'I don't know this woman sitting next to me.' I went insane with excitement," Shabana Azmi told a website.

"I never thought it would create such a fuss! People are laughing and cheering when we do the kiss. While shooting it was never an issue. It is true that I haven't kissed much on screen before. But who wouldn't want to kiss a man as handsome as Dharmendra?" Shabana added.