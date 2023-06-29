Dharmendra shared a post talking about his unconditional love for his kids and wife. The veteran actor spoke about his ill health and age and added that maybe he doesn't say this enough. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor named both his daughters and sons-in-law and said he loves and respects them from the core of his heart.

Dharmendra's post comes barely a few days after his grandson, Karan Deol got married to his ladylove, Drisha Acharya. Netizens spotted Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur in the wedding photos and questioned the absence of Hema Malini, Esha and Ahana from the wedding festivities.

Dharmendra's post

Esha Deol had later taken to social media to congratulate the newlyweds and sent them her best wishes. Now, Dharmendra has shared an emotional post for his kids. "Esha, Ahana, Hema and all my darling kids ...loving Takhtani's and Vohra's l love you and respect you all from the core of my heart...age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to you...but," he wrote.

Esha pens heartfelt response

Though the Sholay actor didn't elaborate on his post but Esha was quick to respond. "Love you papa . You are the best. Love you unconditionally and you know that . Cheer up and always be happy and healthy. Love you," the Dhoom actress wrote. Esha is married to Bharat Takhtani and Ahana Deol is married to Vaibhav Vora.