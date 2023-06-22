It has been a few days since Karan Deol shared his wedding pictures, but the buzz continues to gain momentum. In some of the happy family moments shared by the Deol lad, one can see Dharmendra with his first wife, Prakash Kaur. And, in some pictures, Sunny Deol is also seen with his wife, Pooja Deol. Netizens have bombarded both the pictures with some hilarious and some worrying questions.

Social media reactions

"Where is hema malini ?", asked a user. "Why ask about Hema over and over again? She is the second wife and had an affair with him while he was married. He converted to Islam just to marry Hema. Dharmendra and Hema are both a joke. It's a shock they still keep in touch with their father after the way he treated their mom," wrote one user. "And still he married to hema ...what a great return to her," a social media user opined.

"First wife.. I think would be the right word. Cause we all know he is married to Hema Malini as well," another social media user wrote. "Strong lady it's not easy for everyone," an Instagram user commented. "Very very Happy to see Dharmendra's wife Prakash kaur madam. loads of respect for this lady," came one more comment.

Hema Malini on equation with Sunny Deol

"Everyone wonders what kind of a relationship we (Sunny and I) are having. It is very beautiful and cordial. Whenever it is necessary he (Sunny) is always there, along with Dharamji, especially when this accident happened. He (Sunny) was the first person to come and see me at home and he saw that the right doctor is there for the stitches that were done on my face. I was really taken aback to see him showing so much interest. That shows what kind of a relationship we are having," Hema Malini had once said at her book launch.