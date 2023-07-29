Karan Johar returns to direction after seven years with the highly anticipated film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Starring an ensemble cast comprising of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Jaya Bachchan. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi. The film has garnered rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

The romantic tale Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahini is filled with drama, emotions, songs, and dance. The grandeur set, the charisma of Kjo, OTT acting and much more struck the right chord with the masses.

Netizens laud veteran actors' role in Karan Johar's directorial

More than Alia and Ranveer's chemistry it was veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's chemistry that was loved. In fact, Jaya Bachchan pulling off a role that the masses have never seen before is what wowed the movie-goers.

Despite ticking all the boxes of family entertainment moviegoers were left in shock when they saw veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's on-screen kiss.

Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi's lip-lock scene from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani goes viral

As netizens shared their reviews on social media, they also mentioned the kiss and said that it was quite shocking and unexpected.

For the unversed, Dharmendra essays the role of Ranveer's grandfather, and Jaya Bachchan plays the role of his grandmother. While they live under the same roof, their relationship has turned sour. Dharmendra's character is bedridden but his heart yearns for the love of Shabana Azmi.

Ranveer and Alia's characters then decide to reunite Dharmendra and Shabana and rekindle their incomplete love story.

Netizens react

A user wrote, "Dharmendra and Shabana ji liplock was something no one expected and was shocked."

So Ranveer meets Alia to help his grandfather Dharmendra reunite with his ex flame Shabana Azmi and the formerly paralysed Dharmendra stands on his foot and both him and Shabana share a kiss. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani



#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani

Another user wrote, "So Ranveer meets Alia to help his grandfather Dharmendra reunite with his ex-flame Shabana Azmi and the formerly paralysed Dharmendra stands on his foot and both he and Shabana share a kiss."

And all i can say is that the soul of the film is DHARMENDRA i mean his presence in the movie is everything for me WHAT A LEGENDARY ACTOR HE IS, AND YES Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan both are really amazing actors and doing such a brilliant job in a film

Extra appreciation for Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. I wish the film was edited a bit better. Some scenes were unnecessary rest a super fun film. A good bollywood romance film after ages . The cameos could have been better too missed SRK.

Dharmendra and shabana ji liplock was something no one expected and was shocked ??#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani

Dharmendra thanks fans for appreciating and showering love for his role and other members of the cast.

Friends, R and R ki prem kahani Film ? … please see the film…..and inform .. ..how successful is your Dharam in playing his role …. at this age….?

Khoobsoorat ye lamhen….. bhi …. Yaaden ban kar rah jaayenge…..

Day one box office report

The film has minted 11. 10 Cr on day 1.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani received immense love at the box office on day 1, showing exponential growth in numbers for the weekend!

Friends, it was a great pleasure to work with these talented actors.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is about Rocky Randhawa, a loud and flamboyant Punjabi man, and Rani Chatterjee, an intellectual Bengali journalist. If the rumours are to be believed then, there would be various cameos too in the movie, including Arjun Bijlani, Sriti Jha, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.