Overacting, 2 States lite: Alia and Ranveers cold chemistry in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer leaves netizens unimpressed Close
"Overacting, 2 States lite": Alia and Ranveer's cold chemistry in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer leaves netizens unimpressed

Karan Johar returns to direction after seven years with the highly anticipated film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Starring an ensemble cast comprising of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Jaya Bachchan. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi. The film has garnered rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

rocky aur rani ki prem kahani

The romantic tale Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahini is filled with drama, emotions, songs, and dance. The grandeur set, the charisma of Kjo, OTT acting and much more struck the right chord with the masses.

Netizens laud veteran actors' role in Karan Johar's directorial

More than Alia and Ranveer's chemistry it was veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's chemistry that was loved. In fact, Jaya Bachchan pulling off a role that the masses have never seen before is what wowed the movie-goers.

Despite ticking all the boxes of family entertainment moviegoers were left in shock when they saw veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's on-screen kiss.

Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi's lip-lock scene from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani goes viral

As netizens shared their reviews on social media, they also mentioned the kiss and said that it was quite shocking and unexpected.

For the unversed, Dharmendra essays the role of Ranveer's grandfather, and Jaya Bachchan plays the role of his grandmother. While they live under the same roof, their relationship has turned sour. Dharmendra's character is bedridden but his heart yearns for the love of Shabana Azmi.

Ranveer and Alia's characters then decide to reunite Dharmendra and Shabana and rekindle their incomplete love story.

Netizens react

A user wrote, "Dharmendra and Shabana ji liplock was something no one expected and was shocked."

Another user wrote, "So Ranveer meets Alia to help his grandfather Dharmendra reunite with his ex-flame Shabana Azmi and the formerly paralysed Dharmendra stands on his foot and both he and Shabana share a kiss."

Dharmendra thanks fans for appreciating and showering love for his role and other members of the cast.

Day one box office report

The film has minted 11. 10 Cr on day 1.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani received immense love at the box office on day 1, showing exponential growth in numbers for the weekend!

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is about Rocky Randhawa, a loud and flamboyant Punjabi man, and Rani Chatterjee, an intellectual Bengali journalist. If the rumours are to be believed then, there would be various cameos too in the movie, including Arjun Bijlani, Sriti Jha, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Also Read