Dharmendra's kiss with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has been well received by the audience. Though the scene was unexpected, many have hailed both the stars for stepping out of their comfort zone and surprising the audience. After claiming that he didn't get excited when he heard the part where he had to kiss Shabana, Dharmendra gets brutally honest.

Dharmendra's NO filter answer

At a recent interaction, when Dharmendra was asked about the kiss in the film, pat came the reply, "yeh toh mere baayen haath ka khel hain (this is too easy for me)." Not in a mood to stop, he added, "bohut maza aaya (had a great fun)," and "Jab jab mauka milta hai, chakka maar deta hoon (whenever I get an opportunity, I make full use of it)."

The Sholay actor went on to add that when the captain (Karan Johar) is good, the team plays well. Dharmendra's honest and unfiltered answer comes a few days after he had spoken about the kiss in an interview.

"Didn't get excited"

"I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time they have even applauded it. I think people weren't expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it," the veteran actor told a publication.

"When Karan narrated the scene to us, I did not get excited (laughs). We understood it and I realised that it was something that the film required and wasn't forcefully put in and I said I will do it. Also, I believe there is no age for romance. Age is just a number and two people irrespective of age will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it as it was very aesthetically shot," the veteran actor added.