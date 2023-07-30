Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been raking in cash at the box office. One of the most talked about films of the year, RARKPK has delivered what it had promised. With stalwarts like Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh; the film can easily be called one of the biggest entertainers of the year. While Rocky Aur Rani.. is a visual treat, one scene has left fans totally suprised.

What the scene is all about

One of the scene in the film involves Dharmendra locking lips with Shabana Azmi. The kiss has received mixed reactions by the audience. However, the Sholay actor has said that there was no awkwardness between the two of them when they did it.

"I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time they have even applauded it. I think people weren't expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it," the veteran actor told a publication.

Dharmendra's reaction to the kiss

The Garam Dharam went on to add, "When Karan narrated the scene to us, I did not get excited (laughs). We understood it and I realised that it was something that the film required and wasn't forcefully put in and I said I will do it. Also, I believe there is no age for romance. Age is just a number and two people irrespective of age will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it as it was very aesthetically shot."