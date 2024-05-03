Hema Malini and Dharmendra celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary on May 2. The He-Man and the Dream Girl of Bollywood have had a rock-solid marriage for the last four decades. Hema Malini took to social media to share a fan made video of their anniversary and later, also shared a picture of them celebrating the joyous day.

Hema's post on anniversary with Dharmendra

"Our wedding anniversary today!44 years of togetherness,2 beautiful girls, lovely gchildren surrounding us & drowning us with their love! Our fans &their limitless adulation! What more can I ask of life? Our eternal gratitude to the Almighty for this gift of happiness," Hema Malini wrote while sharing a video. Hema also shared more pictures from the anniversary and wrote, "Our anniversary photos."

The Seeta Aur Geeta actress looked divine in a beautiful saree, light makeup and jewellery. While the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor opted for a complementing shirt and trousers for the photo-op. Their cute chemistry and love for one another left social media in awe of their relationship. Hema and Dharmendra have been through a lot of ups and downs in their life but never chose to look the other way.

Esha Deol's note for parents

Esha Deol also took to social media to pen a sweet anniversary note for the 'best parents'. "Happy anniversary to my papa & mamma .I adore you , i love you & I just want to hug you @dreamgirlhemamalini @aapkadharam #anniversary #weddinganniversary #bestparents #blessed #love #gratitude," the Dhoom actress penned.

What made Hema, Dharmendra marriage work

Hema Malini has always heaped praise on Dharmendra and vice versa. "Marriage with Dharamji was another important event in my life. The best thing was that he never stopped me from working. Dharamji too enjoys acting no matter what the conditions. His profession is his passion and he cherishes his fans. We respect each other's work and share a great understanding between us. We're close and yet we follow our individual paths. We give each other space, which has enhanced our relationship," Hema Malini had once said in an interview with a channel.