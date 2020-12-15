Almost all religious textbooks claim that there could be an afterlife following death, and people will reach heaven or hell according to their deeds in the physical world. Even though there is no concrete evidence to substantiate this fact, spiritualists strongly believe that death is not the end of everything, and they assure the existence of the human soul in a different realm after death.

Adding up the heat to this seemingly unbelievable theory, a woman who faced a near-death experience (NDE) has shared her testimonial, where she claimed to have witnessed hell after death.

The mysterious afterlife experience of Stephanie

Most of the people who have faced near-death experiences often claim to have seen a bright white light at the end of a tunnel. However, Stephanie's experience was extraordinary, as she believes to have seen hell during her final moments following an accidental overdose.

In her testimonial shared on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF) website, Stephanie claimed that she sensed evil, and witnessed carnage around her. The NDE victim also claimed that the alleged afterlife experience changed her life upside down, and now she is doing noble deeds to protect herself from suffering in hell. Stephanie wrote on the NDERF website:

"I saw glimpses of my life from the very beginning and only visions of everything I had ever done wrong. I kept falling until I found myself in the middle of the city where I was born. It looked like the city had been hit by a bomb and I was the only person there. I had an overwhelming feeling that I was in Hell. I had been shown the reasons why God sent me to Hell while I was falling. I knew that I had caused myself this outcome and I knew it was too late to change. Then suddenly I was back in my body and I was alive! I was so excited and grateful for God blessing me with this wake-up call."

Is Stephanie's experience a sign of the afterlife?

The testimonial shared by Stephanie has now gone viral on online spaces, and it has made many people believe that life after death is real. However, medical experts dismiss these claims, and they assure that human life will end when the brain stops functioning.

According to medical experts, near-death experience visions are signs the brain is running out of oxygen or scanning itself for survival techniques.