The heavy rain for the past 48 hours here has provided relief to residents from the soaring temperatures and also alleviated water availability concerns.

The city had been facing a water crisis for several months. Certain areas of Bengaluru, particularly its tech corridor, were severely affected by the crisis. The state government had adopted stringent measures to ensure uninterrupted water supply.

More than half of Bengaluru's borewells had dried up. The capital city experienced its driest April in 41 years.

But, now after the heavy rain, authorities are optimistic that the borewells will be recharged, effectively mitigating the crisis.

According to an official statement from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), heavy rain on Thursday night led to the uprooting of about 70 trees, with branches from 171 trees breaking and falling onto roads due to lightning and storms across the city.

A family of labourers, including two children from North Karnataka, narrowly escaped tragedy when a large tree fell on an electric pole near their shelter. This incident occurred in the NGEF Layout in the Nagarbhavi area of Bengaluru.

Residents of JJR Nagar protested amidst waterlogging, citing complaints that their homes were inundated with sewage water from the Salarpuria Sattva apartment complex during the rain. They alleged that the authorities were indifferent to their plight.

The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for the capital city on Wednesday.

(With inputs from IANS)