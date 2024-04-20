A moderate rainfall brought relief to the Karnataka capital that was reeling from an intense heatwave and water shortage for over 150 days at a stretch that was never seen in the last one decade. The wet spell may continue in Bengaluru till April 23, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD, rainfall is "very likely to occur" over isolated places in Bengaluru (both rural and urban) till April 20."Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds with wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places over the state on April 19 to April 21," the weather report said.

It is expected that other cities of Karnataka may experience wet spells for the next three days till April 23. However, despite the rainfall, there won't be a significant change in the maximum temperature, said the weather forecast and projected a gradual rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius over the southern state in the next few days.

IMD weather forecast in other parts of India:

A cyclonic circulation is lying over east Iran and Afghanistan that will affect northwest India's weather from April 22.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lighting, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. Besides, Uttarakhand may experience scattered rainfall till April 24.

Rainfall and thunderstorms may also occur over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura, and West Bengal during the week.

Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds could also occur over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh till April 22 and in Madhya Pradesh till April 21, IMD said.

IMD predicts heatwave, rainfall in THESE states till April 22

IMD's heatwave predictions:

The heatwave conditions might prevail in some pockets of Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal during most days of the week.

Hot and humid weather may also prevail in Telangana and Rayalaseema between April 20 and 22, and in Kerala till April 24.