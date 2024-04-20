After nearly 150 days, Bengaluru finally experienced moderate rainfall, bringing relief to the Karnataka capital, which had been enduring an intense heatwave and water scarcity. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this wet spell may persist in Bengaluru until April 23.

A recent report from the meteorological center in Bengaluru indicated that rainfall is highly likely to occur in isolated areas of both rural and urban Bengaluru until April 20. Additionally, the report mentioned the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph in isolated locations across the state from April 19 to April 21.

Other cities in Karnataka may also witness wet conditions until April 23. However, despite the rainfall, there won't be a significant drop in the maximum temperature. The IMD has forecasted a gradual increase of 2-3 degrees Celsius in the southern state in the coming days.

Odisha has reported its first sunstroke death, with heatwave conditions expected to persist in several states until April 21.

Regarding weather conditions in other parts of India, a cyclonic circulation over east Iran and Afghanistan will influence northwest India's weather from April 22 onwards. The IMD anticipates light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, with Uttarakhand likely to experience scattered rainfall until April 24.

Rainfall and thunderstorms are also forecasted over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura, and West Bengal throughout the week. Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected in Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh until April 22, and in Madhya Pradesh until April 21, according to the IMD.

Heatwave conditions are predicted to persist in certain pockets of Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal for most of the week. Hot and humid weather is also expected in Telangana and Rayalaseema from April 20 to 22, and in Kerala until April 24.