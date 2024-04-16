Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory regarding upcoming construction work on the Hebbal flyover. The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has proposed to add two new tracks to the Hebbal flyover, which will necessitate the dismantling of two spans near the K.R.Puram loop joining the main track. This construction activity is expected to significantly slow down traffic movement on the K.R.Puram loop towards the city for the next four months.

Plan your commute wisely

As a result, commuters traveling from K.R.Puram and Nagavara towards the city are urged to utilize alternative routes to avoid congestion. Recommended alternative routes include the IOC-Mukunda theatre road, Lingarajpuram flyover route, and the Nagavara-Tannery road route for those coming from the K.R.Puram and Nagavara sides.

Similarly, individuals traveling from Hegdenagar and Thanisandra are advised to use the G.K.V.K-Jakkur road to enter the city during this period of construction.

Furthermore, during peak hours from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, the K.R.Puram upramp will be closed for vehicles coming from the Nagavara side. In such cases, vehicles are instructed to proceed to Hebbal circle below the flyover, take a right towards Kodigehalli, and then execute a U-turn to join the service road. From there, vehicles can access the loop towards the city.

This advisory aims to minimize inconvenience and ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the construction period.