Bengaluru's airport road witnessed a chaotic scene on Monday as heavy fog led to a serial collision involving multiple cars. The incident occurred near Doddajala, which resulted in a pile-up of around eight vehicles.

The exact cause of the collision is not yet confirmed, but the dense fog seemed to have played a major factor in the accident, impairing visibility and leading to a chain reaction of collisions. Fortunately, while the occupants of the vehicles suffered minor injuries, there were no reported casualties.

Authorities responded promptly to the incident, and efforts were made to clear the road and manage the aftermath of the pile-up. Chikkajala traffic police are handling the case and are tasked with clearing the traffic caused by the accident.

This is a developing story...